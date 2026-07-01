A radical change is being prepared for the Audi A4

The designers from Ingolstadt are in the midst of developing a new electric sedan in the middle class, which is emerging as the company's most important strategic bet for the end of this decade. The model is expected to make its official debut around 2028. With this move, the vehicle will write its name in history as one of the first series-produced models of the brand to stand on the innovative SSP technological architecture of the Volkswagen Group.

Audi's technical director, Reuven Mohr, revealed that the future addition to the range will lead the brand into a completely new era. The car will be a pioneer in establishing the brand's next design philosophy, known in engineering circles under the code name Radical Next. It is this vision that will dictate the posture of the models with the four rings for the next ten years. According to the top manager, the goal is not just to introduce innovations, but to return to the authentic feeling of the road and those values that have raised the brand to a pedestal over the years. Engineers promise absolute purity of lines, impeccable assembly quality and a fundamentally different approach to the interior space.

An exciting turn is observed in terms of digitalization, after the headquarters took into account consumer criticism of the excessive abundance of screens in the current incarnations of the models. The new generation of cockpits will rely on a much more balanced presence of displays. The big news for traditionalists is the planned return of a number of physical buttons and switches to guarantee intuitive and safe control over the main functions while driving.

In terms of technology, the vehicle will make the most of the capabilities of the SSP architecture. It will benefit from a modern zonal electronic network, a standardized modular design of the battery pack and highly optimized software for managing energy flows. These innovations will provide a significant jump in range on a single charge and drastically reduce the time spent at the charging station. Although detailed technical specifications are still being kept secret, there is talk on the sidelines of rear-wheel drive modifications, as well as the brand's mandatory four-wheel drive, combined with different battery capacities.

There is also excellent news for fans of classic family formats, as the station wagon remains deeply encoded in the brand's DNA. The management emphasizes that it was their engineers who once turned the practical Avant body into an emblem of the premium segment, so this tradition will not be interrupted. This means that, in parallel with the traditional three-volume silhouette, an all-electric station wagon will almost certainly be released on the market, ready to meet the needs of purists.