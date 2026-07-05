How much does the cheapest new supercar in the world cost, capable of reaching speeds of over 300 km/h?

The American icon Chevrolet Corvette celebrated its official National Day in the loudest possible way. For the first time in the long history of the model, the base Chevrolet Corvette Stingray from the 2027 model year crossed the cherished psychological limit of 200 mph, developing a breakneck 322 km/h.

This impressive speed territory has been conquered thanks to a serious evolution under the hood. The modernized atmospheric V8 engine from the iconic Small Block family has now been boosted to 535 horsepower, and maximum torque has increased to 705 Nm. All this brutal power is mercilessly poured onto the rear axle via the familiar 8-speed dual-clutch robotic transmission, which changes gears with lightning speed.

The additional dose of 45 horsepower turns the car into a real rocket not only at maximum speed. The sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h now takes only 2.8 seconds, and the classic quarter-mile distance is covered in about 11 seconds.

However, the real engineering triumph lies in the details. The historical record of 322 km/h was broken by a completely standard Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe in the base 1LT version, devoid of the additional Z51 sports package. Paradoxically or not, the more refined Z51 version, equipped with a developed aerodynamic wing and increased downforce, actually generates more air resistance and is slightly slower in a straight line.

However, the big splash comes from the price tag. With a starting price of $73,495 (approximately €64,200), the updated Stingray is officially crowned the cheapest new car on the market capable of breaking the 320 km/h barrier.

Until recently, such dynamic achievements were the preserve of only exotic European supercars, requiring bank transfers of hundreds of thousands. Today, however, the basic "people's" athlete from Detroit proudly crosses the threshold of this elite club.