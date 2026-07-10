German vs. Chinese Engineering - Crash Tests of BMW iX3 Neue Klasse and Zeekr 7GT (VIDEO)

If you thought previous car safety tests were tough, get ready for a real shock. The independent European organization Euro NCAP has just launched the most radical reform of its methodology in a decade. The new system, called "Stages of Safety", is no longer just about how hard the sheets are crushed. It monitors the entire life cycle of protection - from the driver's behavior behind the wheel to the critical "golden minute" after a serious accident. The first two "scapegoats" that had the honor of being brutally smashed under these brand new, fierce rules are the long-awaited Bavarian BMW iX3 from the next generation Neue Klasse and its ambitious Chinese pursuer - the electric station wagon Zeekr 7GT. Both models came home with the maximum five stars, but behind the same final result lies a radically different philosophy and a real software war.

The German heavyweight BMW iX3 50 xDrive

This car, weighing an impressive 2285 kg, relied on the classic DNA of the brand, where ergonomics are elevated to a cult status. In the category of safe driving, the crossover nailed 73%, with experts literally falling in love with BMW's decision to keep physical, mechanical buttons for the most important functions - turn signals, hazard lights, horn and gear selector. This saves the dangerous wandering around the screens while on the road. The driver monitoring system immediately detects fatigue, although it slightly "misses" quick, split-second distractions. On the other hand, during the marathon real-world test of 2000 km through Italy, France, Germany and Austria, the car correctly read the road signs in 86% of cases, covering a phenomenal 97% of the route.

When things get tough, Bavarian technology shows its teeth. In the collision avoidance test, the iX3 scored 83%, thanks to its autonomous emergency braking (AEB), which literally saved the dummies in simulated collisions with motorbikes and pedestrians at intersections. The impact itself earned a score of 86% for passive protection. The big star here was the central airbag between the front seats, which prevented the driver and passenger from smashing their heads into each other in a side impact. The only negative was the full-width frontal overlap, where the driver's chest load remained at the limit of permissible (85%). However, after the impact, the car reacted flawlessly – The eCall system immediately contacted emergency services, the high-voltage battery was isolated in milliseconds against the risk of fire, and the door handles popped out automatically and remained fully functional for rescuers, bringing nothing less than 95% safety after an accident.

On the other side of the barricade, the eastern threat Zeekr 7GT Privilege AWD

The Chinese car (weighing 2405 kg) decided to play "all-in" with technology and software. In the safe driving stage, the Chinese station wagon overtook the German with a score of 79%. Its cameras and artificial intelligence were merciless to any averting of the driver's gaze or yawn. The car is packed with sensors - it even detects an incorrectly fastened lap belt, has a built-in recognition of forgotten children in the back seat and warns of passing pedestrians. The big slap in the face for Zeekr, however, came from the fact that almost everything is controlled from the central tablet, which Euro NCAP punished with a low score for overall control due to distraction. On the roads of France and Spain, the speed assistant caught the signs in 79% of cases.

The real triumph of the Zeekr 7GT, however, was in accident prevention, where the car swept the competition away with a brutal 89% efficiency. The brake assist reacted flawlessly in reverse, head-on situations and at intersections, and the “Dooring“ system saved a dozen virtual cyclists, blocking the opening of the doors if a two-wheeled vehicle approached from behind. The structural strength of the body turned out to be concrete – 93% for collision protection and maximum points for side impacts into a pole. The body deformed so intelligently that it perfectly protected people of all heights and child dummies. In the final, in the post-accident section, the Zeekr equaled the BMW's score (95%), instantly switching off the high voltage and keeping the mechanical door handles completely intact and ready for evacuation. The only minimal loss of points came from the slightly slower response of the TPS eCall system. In the end – a titanic draw with 5 stars, proving that China is no longer just catching up with Europe, but dictating the rules in security.