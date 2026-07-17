Honda has updated one of the most successful cars in its history (VIDEO)

When it comes to urban mobility, maximum use of space and time-tested durability, few cars can compete with the legacy of the Honda Fit (known in our latitudes as the Jazz). This cute compact hatchback has been dictating the rules in its class for 25 years. On the occasion of this significant anniversary, the Japanese manufacturer decided to give a serious gift to fans of the model in its home market. However, instead of relying on radical exterior experiments – as was the case with the recently presented Chinese specification – The brand has retained the successful design from the 2022 restyling and has focused its efforts on a radical restructuring of equipment levels and built-in technologies.

The big news in the range is the appearance of the all-new Z modification, which replaces the previous Home variant. The engineering idea here is extremely practical: the Z version borrows the aggressive front and rear bumpers from the sharpened RS sports modification, but combines them with a softer, comfort-oriented suspension and standard 15-inch wheels. In this way, customers get a dynamic appearance without sacrificing the smoothness of the vehicle on broken city streets. The interior of the Z version pleases with a new three-spoke leather steering wheel, thermally insulated windows that block harmful ultraviolet and infrared rays, as well as mandatory front seat heating for cold winter mornings.

The sports-oriented RS level enters a new stage of its development, and will now be offered exclusively with the patented e:HEV self-charging hybrid system. This variant retains its specific aerodynamic body kit with piano lacquer accents, a sports-tuned suspension for sharper cornering response and specific 16-inch alloy wheels. The RS interior is a real pleasure for the senses, designed in completely dark tones with contrasting red stitching, suede details and metal pedals. On board, it comes standard with a 9-inch multimedia, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera system and a blind spot monitoring assistant.

The adventurous Crosstar version, which features higher ground clearance and protective plastic panels on the body, also says goodbye to conventional engines and switches entirely to e:HEV hybrid traction. It remains the only way to get all-wheel drive (AWD) combined with an adventurous spirit. However, regardless of the choice of equipment, every Honda Fit continues to rely on its strongest trump card - the ingenious Magic Seats seating system. Thanks to the fuel tank located under the front seats, the back row can not only fold down to a flat floor, but also lift its lower part up like in a movie theater, allowing the transportation of extremely tall objects.

There are no technical revolutions under the hood, which is actually good news for the brand's traditional reliability. The base X and the new Z are powered by the proven 1.5-liter naturally aspirated 116-horsepower i-VTEC petrol engine, working in sync with a continuously variable CVT transmission. For fans of economy, the 123-horsepower e:HEV hybrid system is available, which provides instant traction thanks to its powerful electric motor. Sales in the Land of the Rising Sun have already started, with prices starting at a very reasonable 1.806 million yen (about $ 11,100) for the base X and reaching nearly $ 18,200 for the fully equipped Crosstar 4WD. With over 3.25 million units sold in its home market alone, the Fit remains one of the most striking symbols of Japanese engineering genius.