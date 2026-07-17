Volvo may resume production of sedans and station wagons

Although in recent years the Scandinavian premium manufacturer has aggressively directed all its resources towards crossovers, it seems that traditional family values are once again coming to the fore. Inside sources from the automotive industry reveal that Volvo has no intention of finally closing the chapter on low-body cars. On the contrary, hard work is already underway in Gothenburg on the design of an all-electric sedan and a practical station wagon aimed directly at the heart of the European market. This strategic step will be implemented immediately after the market debut of the long-awaited all-terrain EX60, returning the brand to its historical roots, but in a completely carbon-neutral format.

The wave of rumors about the renaissance of classic forms coincides with a critical moment in the brand's transformation. To date, the portfolio is literally occupied by SUV models, and with the planned discontinuation of the V60 Cross Country at the end of the year, fans of the practical Swedish station wagons would be left with no alternative. However, the strategy is far from blindly following fashion. The CEO himself, Håkan Samuelsson, previously shed light on the company's long-term vision, emphasizing that in a decade the range will not consist solely of lifted cars. The current stir in the engineering departments is clear proof that his words were not just empty promises.

The technological core of the future cars will be the innovative SPA3 architecture. This modern matrix, which will first debut in the EX60, is designed to support an advanced 800-volt electrical system. Such technology guarantees extremely fast energy transfer, allowing charging capacity of up to an impressive 370 kW. Integrating this platform into lower and more aerodynamic coupes will inevitably lead to a significant optimization of the range per charge, which would give the models a serious advantage over conventional heavy crossovers.

Although the official technical specifications are still kept in complete confidentiality, industry experts are already making serious predictions. The new additions are expected to inherit the powertrains of the EX60, which means a wide range of power - between 369 and 612 horsepower. It is speculated that the more compact sedan will probably bear the designation ES60, while the family wagon will be called EV60, following the nomenclature of the already revealed flagship ES90. Thanks to the different body geometry, engineers will have freedom in the configuration of the battery cells to offer an optimal balance between weight and autonomy.

Analysts predict a starting price of around $50,000, which will position the Swedish duo in an extremely attractive price range. Thus, the future electric machines will face a direct clash for buyers with established players such as the Tesla Model 3 in higher trim levels and the next generation of the Lexus ES. And although Volvo headquarters is still refraining from official confirmation and detailed specifications, the wheel of change is already in motion, promising exciting times for fans of classic Scandinavian design.