American automakers are urgently replacing Chinese electronics under pressure from the state

The US automotive sector is undergoing a large-scale restructuring of its logistics chains. The reason lies in strict government regulations that are gradually blocking the integration of components and software originating in China into vehicles intended for the North American market. The so-called “connected vehicles“ - intelligent machines equipped with complex communication systems, telematics and autonomous functions - are mostly affected by the regulatory acts.

One of the striking examples of this lightning-fast adaptation is the emergence of the new Eagle Wireless enterprise in Ohio. The company has launched active activities with the clear task of producing independent communication modules that will displace their Asian counterparts from the local industry. However, such a rapid change of suppliers comes at a cost - initial estimates indicate that the financial burden on the final cost of electronics will jump by between 5% and 15%.

The main impetus for the localization of production comes from the fact that automakers have practically no alternative and are quickly redirecting their orders. The factory already employs about 140 specialists, with the business plan providing for a smooth expansion of the team to 1,000 people over the next three years. The new manufacturer's projected annual revenue already exceeds $100 million.

Legal restrictions on the use of Chinese equipment in connected vehicles were approved in early 2025 under the banner of national security and the protection of personal user data. The new administration in Washington has maintained this course, setting clear deadlines. The import of hardware communication components - including Bluetooth, cellular and satellite modules - will be permanently banned from 2030, while regulations for autonomous driving software come into effect even earlier, in 2027.