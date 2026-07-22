German drivers have found a radical solution to deal with another jump in gasoline and diesel prices, crossing the border with the Czech Republic en masse. According to information from the German publication Bild, the jump in fuel prices in Germany is a direct result of the escalating tension in the Middle East and the geopolitical instability around Iran.

The hardest hit was diesel fuel, whose price jumped by more than 6.7 cents in just one week. The situation for German drivers was further complicated by the fact that government fuel discounts were finally eliminated, removing the last buffer against high pump prices.

As a result, border gas stations in the Czech Republic have become a center of attraction for thousands of cars. Locals and those arriving from Germany are waiting for over an hour to fill their tanks at the much more favorable Czech rates. Journalists from Bild note that German drivers are trying to make the most of the situation before the Czech Republic also adjusts the price thresholds in its market.

The financial difference is more than serious: while a liter of diesel in the Czech Republic is sold at a level of around 1.55 euros, in Germany the prices are almost 80 cents higher. In order to fill their tanks to the top and secure a tangible advance in their budget, many drivers are ready to travel distances of almost 100 kilometers one way, turning cross-border fuel tourism into everyday life.

A similar phenomenon is also well known in our latitudes, where price scissors between neighboring countries quickly give rise to a similar “fuel tourism“. Just as Germans storm Czech gas stations for cheaper diesel, drivers in Northern Greece regularly cross the border for significantly cheaper fuel, and Bulgarian tourists visiting Greece carefully plan their fueling in our country so as not to have to fill up in our southern neighbor. Ultimately, both in Central Europe and in the Balkans, the mathematics of the road remains the same - when the difference in the price of a liter exceeds the critical threshold, economic logic instantly erases state borders.