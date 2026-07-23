Is it worth investing in an electrified car

The accelerated transition to cleaner mobility poses thousands of drivers with a dilemma: is it time to switch to electricity, or do traditional internal combustion engines still hold the upper hand? The cost of acquiring an alternative drive depends primarily on the type of use, the available infrastructure and the estimated residual value.

Reducing fuel costs undoubtedly remains among the strongest arguments in favor of electrification. With classic hybrids, consumption in an urban environment drops by almost half, while fully electric models can reduce current operating costs by up to 80%, especially with the possibility of overnight charging at home. To this are added specific regional advantages. In a number of European countries, direct purchase subsidies are in effect, while in our country, owners benefit from a complete exemption from annual vehicle tax and free parking in blue and green zones in large cities.

The concept of self-charging hybrids is most fully revealed in urban traffic jams, where the electric motor takes on the main load at low speeds. Fully electric machines, on the other hand, offer a complete lack of local emissions and silence in the cabin, but require more careful planning.

However, the challenges cannot be ignored. The lack of a sufficiently dense network of fast-charging stations outside the main roads continues to create difficulties on long trips. Winter conditions also take a toll on efficiency, as battery capacity and range on a single charge drop noticeably at low temperatures. In addition, maintenance outside the warranty period poses financial risks due to the high prices of specific components.

A clear difference in liquidity is noticeable in the secondary market. Hybrid models, especially established Japanese and Korean offerings, maintain a stable resale price and enjoy high demand due to their proven reliability. In used all-electric cars, depreciation is more dynamic. The rapid technological leap - the emergence of models with greater mileage and faster charging - makes older generations less attractive, and concerns about the condition of the traction battery further cool the interest of buyers in the secondary market.

The development of the service network and the gradual increase in the fleet are gradually softening these negatives. A good service history and transparent mileage play a key role in maintaining a good resale value of a hybrid, while in all-electric cars, transparency about the health of the battery becomes a major factor for buyers.