The most unique Lamborghini Countach is for sale

The market for rare collector cars is preparing for one of its most exciting events. Under the hammer of the auction house RM Sotheby's in Monterey will go under the hammer of an automotive gem - the 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S Series I. The car with chassis number 1121086 is considered the best-preserved example of this series in the world, with its price estimate ranging between 2.2 and 2.6 million US dollars.

The secret behind the impressive amount lies in its authenticity. The Italian icon left the factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese in the classic color combination of bright red Rosso paint and black genuine leather interior Nero. The car has retained its original factory paint, authentic European metal bumpers and even its original set of Pirelli P7 tires. Over the decades, the coupe has accumulated a paltry 1,803 kilometers, making it practically a new car.

The history of the specimen begins in July 1979 with a delivery to an Italian dealer in Rome, after which the machine left for the United States. Unlike most cars imported across the Atlantic at that time, this Countach got away without drastic changes to the bodywork - only minimal side reflectors were installed, saving the addition of massive American bumpers. Its first owner from Michigan kept it in his private collection for almost two decades before the car passed into the hands of a Canadian collector.

The LP400 S series holds a special place in the brand's history. Of the 238 units produced, the very first Series I included just 50 cars. Early examples are distinguished by their characteristic 45mm twin Weber carburetors, compact Stewart-Warner analog instruments and specific smooth Campagnolo Bravo wheels. This is also the modification that introduces the iconic flared fender arches and lower suspension, which have become a trademark for the wedge-shaped supercar, the work of legendary designer Marcello Gandini from the Bertone atelier.

The drive is entrusted to a classic 4.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, whose sound and character defined the supercar era of the 70s and 80s. The upcoming auction on August 15 is expected to set a new world record for the model, confirming that timeless design and perfect historical condition continue to be the most highly valued currency among car connoisseurs.