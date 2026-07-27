A battleship with over 1,000 horsepower: Geely presented its most powerful SUV in Milan

The European fashion capital became the arena for one of the most extravagant automotive premieres of the year. In Milan, the Chinese concern Geely held the first official showing of its new flagship SUV – Galaxy Battleship 700. The model, which is prepared for a global offensive, immediately attracted the attention of the industry with hypertrophied indicators and bold claims, although the manufacturer still keeps many of the fine technical details secret.

The SUV is based on a complex hybrid architecture, combining a four-cylinder gasoline turbo engine (with a working volume of 1.5 or 2.0 liters, developing 163 or 218 horsepower, respectively) and three electric motors. In peak mode, the system generates an astronomical 1128 horsepower. Traction is assisted by an intelligent four-wheel drive with a locking differential, controlled by artificial intelligence algorithms. The battery pack provides a pure electric range of between 165 and 185 kilometers, which makes the high-power SUV practical for everyday urban destinations.

The dimensions of the Galaxy Battleship 700 are impressive at first glance – length of 5085 mm, width of almost two meters (1999 mm) and wheelbase of 2900 mm. The impressive ground clearance of 233 mm suggests serious possibilities outside the asphalt, reinforced by the engineers' claim of over a hundred specialized off-road settings and operating modes. The variable height of the body (between 1895 and 1925 mm) hints at the presence of adaptive suspension or specific off-road equipment on the roof.

Despite its size, the coupe is configured with five luxurious seats, upholstered in high-quality genuine leather. The interior arsenal includes a huge central touchscreen, a panoramic roof, a lidar for autonomous driving and a high-class sound system, complemented by a built-in 18.5-liter refrigerator. The designers have retained common sense, having retained a generous panel with physical buttons on the center console – a detail that is increasingly rare in modern models, but remains extremely valuable to drivers in terms of ergonomics.