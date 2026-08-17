Here are the most popular cars in China

The full electrification of the world's largest car market is no longer just a forecast, but an inevitable reality. Official statistics on sales in China in July reveal the undisputed superiority of vehicles powered by new energy sources (NEV). In the top 10 of the most preferred models, as many as nine positions are occupied by fully electric and hybrid offerings, while traditional internal combustion remains a lone warrior at the very threshold of the ranking.

The last stronghold of the fossil fuel units we know turned out to be the compact Japanese crossover Toyota Corolla Cross. With 14,510 units sold for the month, the model managed to complete the top ten, forming the symbolic boundary between the departing conventional era and the new digital-electric era.

The top of the ranking is dominated by Geely Xingyuan, which consolidated its leading position with an impressive 32,306 sales in July. The compact electric model continues to maintain the championship, set last year, thanks to the excellent balance between accessibility and modern technologies. The second position was won by the ambitious Leapmotor A10, which sold 26,424 units, and the manufacturer is already preparing for the market debut of its next weapon - the A05, positioned with an even more aggressive pricing policy.

The prize places are closed by the American pioneer Tesla. The Model Y crossover attracted 25,158 buyers, remaining the most expensive offering among the ten best-selling models.

The rest of the prestigious list confirms the total pressure of local Asian manufacturers. The fourth position is occupied by the sports sedan Xiaomi SU7 with 21,044 sales, followed by the hybrid and electric Fang Chengbao Ti 7 with 20,320 units. In sixth place is the popular BYD Yuan Up with 20,275 registered vehicles. Seventh and eighth places belong to the Changan Qiyuan Q05 with 18,871 units and Li Auto i6 with 15,420 units, respectively, while the ninth position is for the hybrid offering BYD Sea Lion 06 with 15,395 sales. The list clearly shows that the Chinese consumer is already making his choice almost entirely in favor of high technology and alternative propulsion.