A loophole in German subsidies - luxury electric cars for over 100,000 euros are being financed

The return of state support for electric mobility in Germany, originally intended as a social boost for households with modest financial means, quickly became a cause for heated debate. The first official data on the distribution of funds surprised experts, revealing that the German taxpayer is currently indirectly supporting the purchase of powerful electric SUVs, prestigious limousines and sports models from the premium segment. Among the approved applications are vehicles with the emblems of Porsche, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, whose market labels often exceed six-figure sums.

Behind this paradox is a specific formula in the legislation. The amount of the grant varies between 3,000 and 6,000 euros, and is determined according to the annual income of the applicants and the number of children raised in the family. The eligibility ceiling is set at an annual income of 90,000 euros. The real loophole in the regulations, however, lies in the lack of any ceilings on the final price of the vehicle itself. Unlike previous subsidy mechanisms, where expensive vehicles were strictly excluded, the current scheme allows an applicant with a suitable profile to acquire a super-luxury model with the blessing of the budget.

The situation is further complicated by a legal loophole regarding ownership. The current provisions do not oblige the person absorbing the financial injection to be the actual buyer and end user of the car. Schemes for the formal registration of premium vehicles in the name of relatives with lower official salaries are already being actively discussed in automotive forums and social networks. To date, regulators consider these loopholes as a potential risk, without having indisputable evidence of widespread systemic abuse.

However, Berlin remains calm about the overall goal. The Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA), which manages the financial resource, emphasizes that the social vector of the initiative remains preserved. The department's data shows that over half of all applications received come from families with a total annual budget of less than 45,000 euros.

However, political tension around the case is already present. Representatives of the Social Democratic Party are demanding an immediate correction in the regulation and tightening of controls. Local analysts predict a quick return to the price threshold for the eligibility of cars. In addition, a proposal is being prepared to introduce a "Made in Europe" type origin clause, which would ensure that public capital remains within the European auto industry, supporting local manufacturers and jobs.