The new Geely has proven to be a real threat to the Volkswagen Polo in Germany

The Chinese automobile giant Geely is preparing for a large-scale offensive on European soil, with the compact electric hatchback E2 in the spotlight. The company is investing serious funds in the launch of the model with a clearly set goal – lightning-fast mastery of a tangible market share in the most contested segment. Local industry observers already see in the face of the Chinese candidate a direct threat and a serious rival to the recently shown Volkswagen ID. Polo, and in the German brand's native market.

The main weapon of the eastern manufacturer is financial accessibility. The starting price for the Geely E2 on the German market is set at 19,990 euros – an amount that is a full 5,000 euros below the threshold requested by dealers for the basic electric representative from Wolfsburg. The leasing offer is no less aggressive: the monthly payment of 99 euros for the Chinese model puts the Germans in a difficult position, since similar conditions are simply absent from their price list.

To further attract buyers, Geely has added a free charging package worth a total of 621 euros to the starting offer. It includes a voucher worth 500 euros, as well as a full one-year grace period for using the operator EnBW. This combination guarantees significant savings for future owners from the first kilometer traveled.

The Geely E2 itself is a five-door city hatchback with a length of 4,135 millimeters and a modern design. The basic modification of the model is powered by a battery pack with a capacity of 35 kilowatt-hours, providing autonomy of up to 252 kilometers on a single charge according to the WLTP measurement cycle. Although detailed technical data on the powertrain for the European versions are still being kept secret, the combination of practical dimensions and extremely advantageous financial parameters already makes serious demands to rearrange market attitudes in the segment.