How Honda plans to strengthen its position in Europe

Japanese automaker Honda is preparing a major change in its product and sales strategy for the European region, after experiencing a serious decline in its market share over the past decade. Statistics show a noticeable contraction in annual deliveries - from approximately 130,000 units in the recent past to just 71,000 vehicles. The newly appointed president of Honda Europe, Hans de Jaeger, takes the course with a clear vision to regain lost positions, focusing on compact dimensions, advanced hybrid systems and models initially developed for the domestic market in Japan.

Globally, the Japanese congress plans to launch nearly 15 new cars by 2030. Although this program has a global scope, Europe will be key in its implementation. As a result of a thorough analysis of market realities, the brand is redirecting significant resources to hybrid technology. The reason is obvious - in the European and Japanese markets, consumer demand for hybrids currently overshadows that for fully electric vehicles, which requires a more balanced approach from engineers and marketers.

The strategic similarity in preferences between European and Japanese drivers will also determine the origin of the future portfolio. According to De Jaeger, the majority of new offerings for the Old Continent will arrive directly from factories in Japan, without excluding other global production facilities. This choice is completely logical in view of the fact that European buyers traditionally favor more compact and agile vehicles, while larger models designed specifically for the North American market remain ineffective for local road conditions.

The Japanese manufacturer does not intend to limit its range only to standard mass crossovers. Part of the brand’s new identity includes a niche segment offensive, clearly demonstrated by the revival of the iconic Prelude name. The sports coupe returns to the European network as a hybrid model with a distinctive design and dynamic profile. At the same time, the company is preparing for the end of production of the current generation Civic Type R, as an official and direct replacement for European fans of high speed has not yet been announced.

After the closure of production facilities in the United Kingdom and Turkey in 2021, Honda’s entire model range for Europe relies entirely on imports from outside the region. This logistical challenge requires extreme precision in planning, as the cars must meet both specific consumer tastes and the strict environmental regulations of the European Union. Between 2025 and 2027, manufacturers are required to achieve average CO2 emissions of 93 grams per kilometer, which means that Honda will continue to support and develop electric models alongside its hybrid powertrains.

Additional pressure is also being exerted by the expansion of Chinese car brands. The impressively fast pace at which eastern competitors are developing and launching new platforms is forcing Japanese engineers to significantly shorten their standard production cycles. Although De Jaeger did not specify specific deadlines for the optimization of these processes and did not confirm exactly how many of the planned 15 global models will land on local soil, the ambition for a more flexible response is obvious.

In parallel with the renewal of the range, Honda is also reviewing its distribution channels. In the UK, the brand has already successfully implemented a hybrid scheme combining an agency model - in which ownership of the car remains with the manufacturer until the moment of purchase - with a traditional dealer network. The approach is currently being analyzed for phased implementation in other key European markets.