How to make an unthinkable hybrid between a Jeep Wrangler and a Lamborghini Countach (VIDEO)

The American automotive scene has seen all sorts of radical projects, but the new offspring of enthusiasts from across the ocean crosses the boundaries of standard imagination. The unusual SUV, quite logically named "Jeeporghini", is a full-fledged off-road vehicle that skillfully combines the rough off-road mechanics of a legendary American jeep with the eccentric lines of an Italian supercar.

At the heart of this crazy idea is the tuner and blogger Kyle from North Carolina. To implement his project, he used two radically different donors with identical wheelbases and dimensions: a time-tested 1995 Jeep Wrangler YJ SUV and a fiberglass replica of a Lamborghini Countach, originally mounted on a Pontiac Fiero chassis.

After completely removing the supporting platform from the Fiero, the body of the Italian legend was lowered directly onto the Wrangler's supporting frame. To match the legendary grille with Jeep's rectangular headlights, the designer has cut out the supercar's hood, creating a unique hybrid front end with an aggressive steel roll bar and flared fenders. The overall look is finished with a sand matte color and accentuating graphic lines.

Unlike the original Countach, whose V12 engine is centrally located behind the driver, the "Jeeporghini" relies on a classic off-road layout. Under the hood is a proven 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder unit with a power of 180 horsepower, combined with a modified vertical exhaust system. The rear, in turn, has been converted into an open cargo space.

The suction power of the hybrid is provided by four-wheel drive with massive off-road tires and a seriously increased ground clearance. At the same time, the car has retained one of Lamborghini's most iconic design features - the vertically opening "guillotine" doors, which contrast sharply with the high SUV stand.