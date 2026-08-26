Delivery of the new BMW iX3 is delayed, but customers are buying blindly

The long-awaited electric crossover BMW iX3 — the pioneer of the revolutionary Neue Klasse family — caused a real sensation among buyers immediately after its public debut, generating tens of thousands of pre-orders in the first week alone. With a starting price of approximately 35,000 euros for the basic versions in the relevant markets, the Bavarian model attracted enormous interest. However, dealers in dealerships faced an unusual situation: showrooms are empty, and test cars will not arrive until the end of October.

As a result, the brand's dealers were forced to sell entirely digitally — via online configurators, brochures and product images. The lack of a physical car for a test drive does not dampen the enthusiasm of customers who are in a hurry to get their hands on the model due to its convincing technical characteristics. Among the main highlights are the impressive range, reaching 919 km on a single charge on the CLTC cycle, the advanced autonomous driving assistants from Momenta as standard equipment, as well as the virtual assistant based on the latest generation of artificial intelligence from DeepSeek and Alibaba.

The first physical deliveries to customers with pre-orders are expected to begin in November, but the full capacity of mass production will be reached in stages, with some orders not being fulfilled until early next year. The delay is due to the Bavarian concern's strict policy for final testing and calibration of the completely new architecture and software systems before the mass launch.

To compensate for the patience of its future owners, the German premium manufacturer is offering a special loyalty package. Each customer affected by the wait receives bonus points in the brand's app worth around 500 euros, which can be used for service, original accessories or online charging.