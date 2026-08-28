One of the most iconic car shows in television history is preparing for a new start. The British media corporation BBC has officially confirmed that the cult show Top Gear is returning to the small screen with a completely new line-up of presenters. The news was announced by the media's director of entertainment content Ed Howard, putting an end to long speculation about the future of the project.

Although the BBC is still keeping the names of the new trio secret, the producers promise to reveal them soon. The names of popular British personalities are already circulating in the media space, including the famous comedian Jimmy Carr and the former rugby international Joe Marler. According to unofficial sources, the television network plans to debut new episodes in 2027 to mark half a century since the broadcast of the first pilot episode of the format in 1977.

The golden era of Top Gear was undoubtedly between 2002 and 2015, when the iconic triumvirate of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May stood in front of the cameras. Their unique chemistry, sharp humor and large-scale automotive challenges turned the show into a global phenomenon with over 6 million viewers in the UK alone for each individual episode. Since their departure, the format has undergone several changes in concept and presenters, including radio presenter Chris Evans, actor Matt LeBlanc, cricketer Andrew “Freddy” Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuinness.

Top Gear was put on indefinite hiatus after a serious accident in December 2022 at the Dunsfold circuit, in which Flintoff suffered serious injuries during a high-speed filming session. The upcoming reboot is a clear signal that the BBC has no intention of giving up one of its most valuable television brands, although the new team will have to contend with the high bar set by the original presenters, as well as public scepticism about the upcoming series.