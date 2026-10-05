First official photos of the new M3

The official revelations about the future of the BMW M3 are becoming clearer after the head of the BMW M sports division confirmed that the electric version of the model will surpass its gasoline counterpart in power. In support of these words, the Bavarians also published the first official teaser images, hinting at the vision of the all-electric sports sedan, based on the Neue Klasse architecture and planned for a market debut in 2027.

Although technically the platform with four electric motors allows for the achievement of the extreme 1000 horsepower, the company is adamant that they will not chase empty numbers on paper at the expense of sustainable performance. Van Meel emphasized that too high power leads to overheating of components and deterioration of handling, which contradicts the philosophy of the M division. However, the future electric M3 will certainly surpass the 550 horsepower deployed by the current gasoline M3 CS, with expectations that it will have a resource of around 800 to 900 horsepower, managed by the revolutionary Heart of Joy central computer.

An interesting detail for fans of the brand is the preservation of the traditional naming. True to its roots, the company is abandoning the previously discussed iM3 name and the new electric machine will bear the simple and classic name M3. In parallel, traditionalists can rest assured, as BMW is also preparing a new generation of the M3 with a conventional six-cylinder gasoline engine, which will be sold together with the electric model and will retain the pure off-road and track emotion of internal combustion.