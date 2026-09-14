KIA launches three new GT models on the European market

After their debut at the Brussels Motor Show, the new trio of electric athletes is now officially entering the European scene, joining the established flagships EV6 GT and EV9 GT. All three models rely on four-wheel drive with two electric motors, with engineers having spent hundreds of hours testing on the roads of Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK in a variety of climatic conditions.

The chassis of the new GT modifications has undergone a major retuning. The equipment includes electronically controlled suspension, variable torque distribution, Launch Control and a special GT mode. A camera monitors the road surface in front of the car in real time, adapting the shock absorbers in advance. To achieve maximum stability, stiffer springs, stiffened stabilizer bars and direct adjustment of the steering and braking systems have been implemented. The experience behind the wheel is complemented by virtual gearshift systems and a synthesized acoustic design that generates a specific sound even when the accelerator is released at speeds over 100 km/h.

The exterior of the sports versions is distinguished by 20-inch lightweight wheels, accent neon green brake calipers and special emblems. In the interior, the emphasis is on the sports seats of the “bucket“ type with increased lateral support, the specific sports steering wheel and the exclusive graphics of the digital displays, including a lap timer.

The entry-level in the range, the compact crossover EV3 GT, has a power of 292 hp (215 kW) and 468 Nm of torque, accelerating from a standstill to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. Its interior is finished with premium suede upholstery, neon details and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The dynamic EV4 GT is available in hatchback and fastback formats with the same 292 hp powertrain and acceleration to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. Thanks to its better aerodynamics, the fastback version provides autonomy of up to 537 km on the WLTP cycle, while the hatchback travels up to 505 km on a single charge. In this model, engineers have also implemented a progressive response of the accelerator pedal according to pressure.

The top version in the new family is the mid-size crossover EV5 GT, generating 306 hp (225 kW) and 480 Nm. Equipped with a battery with a capacity of 81.4 kWh, it offers a range of up to 476 km (WLTP) and a sprint to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The model also has an innovative mode for transporting animals, which maintains the air conditioning, locks the interior buttons and displays a reassuring message for passers-by on the central screen.