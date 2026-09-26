Tesla Semi enters mass production

The long-awaited mass production of the Tesla Semi has officially moved beyond the prototype and pilot delivery phase. The American manufacturer has opened the doors of its new dedicated factory in Sparks, Nevada, whose capacity is designed to reach an impressive 50,000 vehicles per year at full capacity.

The new facility, located in close proximity to Gigafactory Nevada, was opened with a large-scale event, at which serial copies with the logos of the brand's main corporate partners and customers were exhibited, among which the names of PepsiCo, DHL, US Foods and Einride stand out. The company's management confirmed that the production line is already making serious progress, supported by new large-scale orders, including the recent deal with the ZET SCALE coalition for the supply of 2,500 heavy-duty vehicles.

The technical parameters of the serial Tesla Semi rely on an advanced three-motor power plant with a capacity of 800 kW, providing dynamics and a load capacity of over 37 tons of total weight. The model is available in two main modifications - Standard Range with a range of about 523 km and Long Range, providing up to 805 km on a single charge. Thanks to the new generation of ultra-fast charging installations with a power of up to 1.2 megawatts, the battery can restore up to 60% of its capacity in just 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Musk's headquarters confirmed plans for expansion in the European market, where the first deliveries of the electric truck are scheduled for 2027, and the company is already building a specialized network of megawatt charging stations on the Old Continent.