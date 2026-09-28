McLaren is ready with its first SUV

The McLaren brand has officially confirmed that it is working hard on its debut SUV, which will be a four-door model, four-wheel drive and two full rows of seats. The new vehicle should appear on the market by the end of the decade, heading for a direct collision with established players such as the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX. The British promise to transfer the DNA of their track cars — low weight, impressive specific power and pure dynamics, combined with much higher practicality, a spacious rear row and large luggage volume.

The project is being built from scratch under the leadership of chief designer Kemal Curic. Unlike many of its rivals, the brand decided not to use a ready-made platform from another automobile concern, but to create its own architectural foundation. Engineers are currently analysing the materials for the supporting structure — although carbon is a trademark of the Woking-based company, its maintenance, repair and production costs for a five-metre SUV remain a serious challenge, which may necessitate a partial switch to aluminium.

The drive system will necessarily be hybrid. Although the exact technical parameters are still kept secret, the engineering team is aiming for power, capable of overshadowing the Lamborghini Urus with its 789 hp and the Aston Martin DBX S with 727 hp. A fully electric version is not envisaged at the initial stage, but the architecture will have the structural readiness for such an adaptation in the future.

To ensure this large-scale expansion, the carmaker is investing 500 million British pounds in the production and development base in the UK. The program includes the construction of its own plant for aggregates and transmissions, a second assembly line and the expansion of the composite materials center in South Yorkshire, which will create nearly 1,000 new jobs by 2032. Since the historic complex in Woking has limited capacity and will only serve as test prototypes, the company is already looking for a location for a second large-scale production facility.

So far, the British brand has not distributed official sketches or footage of the production model. The publication Autoblog published an unofficial visualization based on the design of the McL 6GT concept and stylistic elements from the Artura and 750S. This computer render, as well as rumors about the working name P47 or a premiere in 2028, have no official confirmation. The only commitment that remains fixed is that by 2030 the model will be a fact, carrying a unique platform, a hybrid drive system and all-wheel drive.