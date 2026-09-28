Toyota boss calls for automakers to unite

Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda cemented his family's storied Detroit legacy by taking his rightful place as the fourth member of the Toyoda dynasty to be inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame. Introduced by Penske Automotive Group Vice Chairman Greg Penske, who highlighted the manager's courage to trust his own instincts, Toyoda took the podium before a room of more than 700 industry leaders, dealers and motorsports icons to direct personal praise to the broader automotive community. With this milestone, Toyota boasts an unprecedented five inductees into the Hall of Fame, highlighting a generational lineage that has profoundly shaped the global manufacturing landscape alongside historic pioneers such as Henry Ford and Ferdinand Porsche.

Rather than dwelling exclusively on family history or past corporate trials, Toyoda used the prestigious international platform to deliver a compelling call to action to an industry at a complex crossroads. Addressing the assembled competitors, suppliers and partners, the Toyota chairman urged attendees to rely less on traditional cutthroat competition and instead join forces collectively to address the massive technological and market changes ahead. Stressing that the industry’s ultimate goal is the shared ability to enrich people’s lives, Toyoda said the future of mobility requires unprecedented collaboration, not isolated competition.

The speech reflected the characteristic candor that defines Toyoda’s leadership, combining a deep respect for his engineering heritage with a pragmatic vision for the way forward. Sharing the stage with fellow 2026 Hall of Famer and legendary racing chassis architect Giampaolo Dallara, Toyoda reaffirmed his core philosophy that cars should remain vehicles of passion, joy and emotional connection. While no formal corporate alliances or specific joint ventures were announced during the evening, it solidified a stark philosophical stance from one of the industry’s most influential voices, calling on global competitors to recognize that the enormous challenges facing the mobility ecosystem of the future can only be overcome together.