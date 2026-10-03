The official debut of the new generation BMW 3 Series with the code index G50 marks a fundamental turning point in the long history of the Bavarian bestseller, as the German manufacturer takes the bold and long-debated decision to completely abandon traditional diesel engines, directing all its attention to advanced gasoline units, electrified solutions and high technologies. The new generation welcomes fans of the brand with a completely redesigned digital architecture, a significantly cleaner aerodynamic silhouette and the long-awaited implementation of a specialized drift mode for the modifications with xDrive all-wheel drive.

The Bulgarian representative office of the Bavarian concern has already revealed the official price list for the country, giving a clear idea of the financial parameters of the new vehicles on the domestic market. The basic variant in the range is the BMW 318, which relies on a 156 horsepower petrol engine, combined with an automatic transmission, with its starting price for Bulgarian customers starting at 46,450 euros. A step higher in the hierarchy is the more dynamic BMW 320, whose petrol unit generates 211 horsepower, and its starting price on the Bulgarian market is set at 53,500 euros.

For fans of the top petrol variant, the standard range is complemented by the BMW M350 xDrive Sedan, which has a power of 443 horsepower and offers the aforementioned attractive drift mode at a price of 78,700 euros. In addition to the modifications themselves, Bulgarian buyers can also choose between specialized design and sports packages that further emphasize the character of the car. The M Sport package starts at €57,634 and includes aggressively shaped bumpers and sports sills, while the higher-end M Sport Pro upgrades the look with an exclusive M rear spoiler and striking red M sport brake calipers.