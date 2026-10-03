BMW M boasts a landmark achievement

The BMW plant in Munich marks a grandiose memorable page in its chronicle, after the one millionth anniversary car, bearing the famous emblem of the BMW M sports division, rolled off the assembly line. The honor of becoming this exceptional anniversary specimen fell to a top-of-the-line M3 model, which is painted in the expressive BMW Individual Feuerorange III color.

The festive event in Munich was honored by key figures in the management of the Bavarian concern, with plant director Peter Weber personally handing over the keys to the special car to Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH. However, this symbolic moment also marks the end of an era, as the Munich plant is on the verge of a major transformation that will transform it into an all-electric production center.

Although the iconic sports sedan production site is preparing for the full electrification of its assembly lines, the brand's management assures fans that the spirit of excellence will continue to develop over time. Reaching the millionth production run proves the enormous popularity and impeccable market presence of the sports range over the decades, and the orange M3 remains a vivid symbol of the passion for driving that continues to drive the engineers from Munich forward to the next technological horizons.