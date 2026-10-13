Jaguar Type 01 attracts 50,000 customers, most of them new

The Jaguar Type 01 has attracted 50,000 expressions of interest before the actual orders for the electric grand tourer began. About four out of five potential customers have not owned a car of the British brand before. The data was announced by the managing director of Jaguar, Roden Glover, in a conversation with the Australian publication Drive. “We have never had more than 50,000 people who say to us: “I am really interested in what you do”, said Glover. He specified that the company calls these registrations KMI – Keep Me Informed, or a list of people who want to receive new information.

Glover described the reaction as confirmation of Jaguar's decision to move the brand to a higher price segment. At the same time, the registration does not constitute an order, applicants left an email and basic personal data, without making a deposit or receiving a guaranteed production place. This means that the real number of buyers will become known only when the acceptance of binding orders begins.

We recall that the serial version of the Type 01 was presented in New York in early October. The model is a four-door electric Grand Tourer with three electric motors developing over 1000 horsepower, the maximum torque reaches 1365 Nm, and the maximum speed is 241 km/h.

The car uses an 850-volt architecture and a battery with a capacity of 118 kWh. Jaguar indicates a range of up to 720 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. The Type 01 is designed, developed and manufactured in the UK, and assembly will be at the JLR plant in Solihull. The model is the first serial result of the strategy announced together with the Type 00 concept two years ago. It caused strong reactions due to the radical change in the vision and positioning of the brand.

The period was also marked by changes in management. Adrian Mardle left the post of CEO after 35 years with the company and three years at the helm. In his place was appointed PB Balaji, who was previously the CFO of the parent company Tata Motors. Orders for the Jaguar Type 01 are expected to open in early 2027, with the first deliveries planned for the second half of the same year. Then it will be clear what proportion of the 50,000 registrations will turn into real deals.