Sofia’s low-emission zone will come into force again on December 1 and will remain in effect through February 28, 2027, inclusive. Vehicles from the first and second emissions groups will not be allowed to enter the Small Ring, while the ban in the Large Ring will remain in place only for vehicles from the first emissions group.

This means that a vehicle from the second emissions group may travel along a boundary boulevard such as „Vasil Levski“ or „Slivnitsa“, but may not continue further into the Small Ring. The boundary streets and boulevards themselves are not part of the zones, and vehicles from all emissions groups may travel along them.

The Small Ring lies between the boulevards „Vasil Levski“, „Patriarch Evtimiy“, „Gen. Skobelev“, „Slivnitsa“ and „Opalchenska“ Street. The Large Ring covers a wider perimeter, outlined by the boulevards „Slivnitsa“, „Danail Nikolaev“, „Sitnyakovo“, „Mihai Eminescu“, „P. Yavorov“, „Nikola Y. Vaptsarov“, „H. Ibsen“, „P. Yu. Todorov“, „I. E. Geshev“ and „K. Velichkov“, as well as the streets „Atanas Dukov“, „Lyuba Velichkova“ and „Srebarna“.

Enforcement is carried out through cameras and specialized software that checks the vehicle’s emissions group using its registration number. The restrictions do not apply to vehicles whose owners have a permanent address within the zone and a valid local parking sticker. If the address is within one of the two rings but the vehicle does not have such a sticker, the owner must submit an application to the Urban Mobility Center to be included in the list of exemptions.

People with disabilities who hold a preferential parking card issued by Sofia Municipality or by another municipality in Bulgaria are also exempt from the regulations. If the card was issued by another municipality, an application must be submitted for each individual visit.

The Large Ring was added to the low-emission zone during the winter of 2025–2026. Under the current schedule, vehicles from the second emissions group will also be restricted in the wider ring from December 1, 2027.

Sofia Municipality reports that during the 2025–2026 season, violations in the Small Ring were approximately 92,000 fewer than in the previous season, representing a decline of around 42%.

At the same time, the municipality is discussing the possibility of making the low-emission zone operate year-round, but this will require decisions by the Sofia Municipal Council. Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said: „Applying it year-round would lead to even better results.“

Before travelling through the city center, drivers can check their vehicle’s emissions group in the official database of the Executive Agency „Automobile Administration“ and plan their route according to the boundaries of the two rings.