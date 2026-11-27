Dubai Police has added a BMW M 1000 RR to its luxury patrol fleet. The sport motorcycle was unveiled at the World Police Summit in Dubai and will be used mainly to enhance the police presence at tourist attractions and prominent locations across the emirate.

The motorcycle is painted in the traditional white livery used for the police force’s special vehicles, with green elements. Flashing blue LED lights are integrated into the front aerodynamic winglets. Police have not indicated that the BMW M 1000 RR will be intended for regular high-speed pursuits.

The BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with a 999cc four-cylinder engine producing 218 horsepower at 14,500 rpm. Maximum torque is 113 Nm at 11,100 rpm, while top speed reaches 314 km/h. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.1 seconds.

The new motorcycle fits into Dubai’s strategy of using exotic cars and motorcycles not only as transportation, but also as a means of maintaining a visible presence in areas with large numbers of visitors. Its practical role will likely differ from that of standard police motorcycles designed for long patrols.

In March 2020, Dubai Police received 10 BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycles. These machines are larger, feature equipment for official use and are better suited to extended shifts and escort duties. Unlike them, the BMW M 1000 RR is a race-oriented sport motorcycle whose primary role in Dubai will be linked to tourist areas and a high-profile police presence.