Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed strong disapproval to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the operation against Russian vessels near the Libyan city of Benghazi. According to Corriere della Sera, during the phone call she said: “I’ve really had enough.”

Meloni was particularly concerned that Kyiv had not warned Italy and the other European partners in advance. According to the Italian government, she expressed concern that the strike could lead to retaliatory actions and spread the war to the Mediterranean.

The conversation took place on November 27. In an official statement, the Ukrainian presidency confirmed that Zelensky had acknowledged: “The latest operation in Libya was carried out without prior coordination with our European partners.” He committed to ensuring a постоян and direct exchange of information between the institutions of the two countries.

What happened near Benghazi

On November 22, the Russian corvette “Mercury” was hit near the naval base in Benghazi. Zelensky said that Ukrainian naval drones had sunk the vessel. According to Radio “Free Europe”, the operation also struck the cargo ship MV Angara, which Kyiv accuses of transporting military materials for Russia.

Libyan sources initially reported ten wounded. Later, the command of the Libyan National Army said that two of its servicemen had died of their wounds. Russia has not publicly confirmed the damage to the corvette.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the actions as legitimate self-defence and said that Russian warships and vessels transporting military equipment were legitimate targets according to the Ukrainian position. Kyiv claims that Russia’s military presence in Libya poses a threat to Ukrainian security.

Libya calls for an investigation

The operation also prompted a reaction from the Libyan authorities. The government in Tripoli condemned the strike and said that the war between Russia and Ukraine did not give either side the right to conduct military operations on Libyan territory or in Libyan territorial waters.

The UN mission in Libya called for an “immediate, independent and transparent investigation” to establish the facts and identify those responsible. The organisation warned that Libya must not become a battlefield for foreign conflicts.

For Rome, the dispute also has a direct security dimension. Italy lies on the opposite shore of the Mediterranean, and any expansion of military operations in Libya could affect maritime routes and regional stability. After the conversation with Meloni, Kyiv confirmed the need for closer communication, but there is no information that the two countries agreed on specific restrictions for future Ukrainian operations.

Sources: investing.com, rferl.org, apnews.com