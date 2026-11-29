José Mourinho identified a lack of physical freshness as one of the reasons for Real Madrid’s 1–2 home defeat to Alavés. The loss at „Santiago Bernabéu“ ended the Madrid side’s run of 10 consecutive victories in all competitions.

„We lacked physical freshness,“ Mourinho said after the match. He pointed out that Alavés played with many players in its defensive zone and, after winning the ball, looked for direct attacks and counterattacks down the flanks. According to him, Real Madrid should have found better solutions against this style of play.

Alavés took the lead in the 22nd minute through Toni Martínez, while Ángel Pérez made it 0–2 in the 61st minute. Kylian Mbappé brought the hosts back into the match in the 69th minute, but Real were unable to find an equalizer. Late on, Jude Bellingham received a second yellow card and left the pitch in the 88th minute. The match has been confirmed with a 1–2 result by La Liga and Real Madrid.

Mourinho defended his decisions

The coach rejected claims that tensions had arisen over the substitutions and the players’ reactions. „There is no need for you to make up that Güler left angrily, that Vinícius was booed, or that I was booed because I did not substitute Vinícius,“ Mourinho said.

He explained that he had to choose between replacing Arda Güler or Vinícius Júnior. Ultimately, he kept the Brazilian on the pitch because he expected his combination with Diomande to create more space. Mourinho also said that Güler and Bernardo Silva had been assigned similar tasks when in possession.

Criticism of the referee

Mourinho also criticized the referee for his decisions during the match, including Bellingham’s second yellow card. „This referee likes to demonstrate his authority and show that he is some kind of phenomenon,“ the Portuguese said, as quoted by Spanish sports media.

At the same time, Mourinho congratulated Kike Sánchez Flores and Alavés on their performance. Real Madrid’s next match is away to Real Sociedad on December 2, while four days later the team will face Athletic Bilbao.

Sources: elpais.com, as.com, cadenaser.com