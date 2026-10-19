Do you want a hybrid? Keep in mind that hybrids require special care

Many drivers continue to live with the belief that hybrid vehicles are completely trouble-free and do not require specific maintenance, but industry experts are warning of serious shortcomings in the care of these technological machines. The total number of hybrids on the roads has registered a serious increase, reaching hundreds of thousands of units, but the technical literacy of the owners does not always correspond to the complex nature of these drive systems. The main problem lies in the underestimation of lubricants and the specific operating cycle of modern models.

Compared to classic cars, powered entirely by internal combustion engines, hybrids actually operate in a significantly gentler mode for the mechanics. The built-in gasoline unit often acts as a generator, maintaining constant and optimal speeds, as well as a precise fuel mixture. This architecture allows cars to cover huge distances without the need for major repairs to the main engine. However, technical maintenance should not be neglected, as regular oil monitoring, compliance with strict replacement intervals and the selection of viscosity according to factory requirements remain absolutely mandatory.

Special attention is required for the transmission of hybrid vehicles, which often endures much heavier loads than that of conventional cars. One of the most common myths, fueled by the manufacturers themselves, is that the factory transmission fluid is completely sufficient for the entire service life of the vehicle. Experts categorically define this statement as a dangerous marketing ploy. Failure to change the oil in the gearbox in a timely manner inevitably leads to premature wear of mechanical components and serious damage.

Each model has strictly specific requirements for the technical characteristics and viscosity of oils, which should not be neglected. Ignoring these factory instructions deprives the transmission of the necessary protection under high loads. Timely care and rejection of the eternal oil myth are the only sure way to maintain the reliability and durability of the hybrid system.

Specialized hybrid transmissions of the e-CVT type require the use of advanced synthetic fluids with exceptional dielectric properties and high thermal stability. Since the built-in electromechanical components and generators operate in close proximity or are directly exposed to the lubricant, the transmission oil must have specific electrical insulation characteristics to prevent short circuits in the windings.

At the same time, constant thermal loads on planetary gears and bearing assemblies require strict adherence to viscosity indices, which guarantees reliable heat dissipation and minimal mechanical losses throughout the entire service life.