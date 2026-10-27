Here are which Audis will be produced in the US

Audi plans to produce its large SUV models Q7, Q8 and Q9 in a new plant in the US state of Georgia. The German brand will invest about $4 billion in the plant near Macon, but the project still needs to receive approval from the relevant authorities of the Volkswagen Group. The plant will have an annual capacity of up to 200,000 cars and is expected to create approximately 4,500 jobs. Construction is due to begin in 2027, and production is planned for the beginning of the next decade. According to Audi, the decision is part of the strategy to expand the brand's presence in North America and build a local production base. The model names were given by Dölner, including the Q7, Q8 and Q9, which will form the backbone of the Georgia lineup, with all three models targeting the US market for large premium SUVs.

Until the plant opens, the Q7 and Q9 will continue to be produced at the Volkswagen Group plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. The same applies to the Q8, which will receive a second generation before being moved to the US. The next version of the coupe-like SUV has not yet been unveiled, but Dölner has already announced that its premiere will be in the “near future“.

Production of the smaller models will not be changed for the time being. The Q5 will continue to be imported to the US from Audi's plant in San José Chiapa, Mexico. The Q3 for the US market will initially be built in Győr, Hungary. The possibility of the Q3 also being moved to Georgia remains unclear. The Georgia plan is focused on SUVs with internal combustion engines, as well as plug-in hybrid versions. Audi does not plan to build all-electric SUVs there. This means that the Q7, Q8 and Q9 will be developed and produced in configurations tailored to the demand of the American market.

The facility will be an Audi-only plant. The company discussed the possibility of using Volkswagen's production facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as the future Scout Motors plant in Blythewood, South Carolina, but ultimately chose to build its own factory. The investment will allow Audi to produce cars closer to its core market in North America and reduce its dependence on imports from Europe and Mexico. However, the expected cost effect will depend on supply chains and the trade rules in force at the start of production. Volkswagen Group confirmed that the project is still subject to approval by the relevant corporate committees. Doelner expects a decision to be made by the end of the year. If the plan is approved, full production in Georgia should begin early next decade.