BMW is preparing two more electric cars together with Rimac

The partnership between the Bavarian premium manufacturer BMW and the Croatian technology pioneer Rimac is entering a new large-scale stage. According to the founder of the Croatian company Mate Rimac, the engineering teams are already actively working on two more new cars, which should build on the results of their first joint project - the upcoming updated BMW i7 electric sedan. Despite the serious interest from the industry, details about the names of the future models and the specific technical parameters of the cooperation are currently being kept strictly confidential.

The first real fruit of this joint venture will be the advanced battery for the BMW i7 from the 2027 model year. The innovative energy unit combines modern cylindrical cells from the sixth generation (Gen6) with the proven modular architecture from the previous fifth generation (Gen5). This hybrid engineering solution provides a noticeable increase in energy density by 20%, which is expected to extend the autonomous range of the updated flagship sedan by approximately 121 kilometers, exceeding the mark of 727 kilometers on a single charge.

For the young Croatian technology giant, this contract is the result of a long and contested effort. The negotiations and preparation for winning the prestigious order took about three years, during which the company faced serious global competitors, proving its ability to meet the high requirements for production capacity, strict quality control, top performance and competitive price.

Mate Rimac's confident approach is also evident in the fact that he did not wait for the official signing of the contract to start preparations. When official BMW representatives visited the company's headquarters, they already found a designated area for the future assembly line, with serious investments in production facilities starting even before the deal was finalized. Now the scale of the collaboration officially goes beyond a single model with the confirmation of the development of two more machines. For the entrepreneur himself, this partnership also carries a strong emotional charge, as his first independent project in the world of electric vehicles began years ago with the conversion of a classic old BMW 3 Series from the legendary E30 generation.