Bugatti considering V16 hypercar with manual transmission

Bugatti may create a new hypercar with a naturally aspirated V16 engine and a manual transmission. The idea was revealed by Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, in an interview with Top Gear. The statement is not a confirmation that such a car will be produced, but Rimac defines the Tourbillon not only as a successor to the Chiron, but also as a platform for future models. According to him, the company may look for a lighter and simpler design that will return the focus to the feeling of driving. The current Bugatti Tourbillon uses an 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 engine, developed with the help of Cosworth. The engine develops 1,000 horsepower without electric assistance, reaches 9,000 rpm and provides 900 Nm of torque. It is combined with a hybrid system and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The hybrid architecture includes three electric motors and a 25 kWh battery. The most serious technical problem would be developing a mechanical transmission capable of handling the 1,000 hp of the V16 and its 900 Nm. In hypercars, automatic transmissions are preferred due to their faster gear changes and their ability to operate with very high torque.

The mechanical version will probably not be faster than the hybrid Tourbillon. Its meaning would be different - the driver would have direct control over the engine and choose the moment of each gear change himself. It is this analog concept that is behind the idea of a lighter model inspired by early Bugatti racing cars. The company has not announced deadlines, technical specifications or a production plan for such a car.