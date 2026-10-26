The German premium manufacturer Audi is entering the epicenter of a grand political and economic scandal after CEO Gernot Dölner appeared on the same stage as US President Donald Trump during a campaign event in the state of Georgia. The reason for the visit is a large-scale investment plan worth 4.2 billion dollars, with which the Volkswagen subsidiary plans to build its first production plant in the United States, creating around 4,500 new jobs. However, this step immediately unleashed a wave of uncompromising reactions in the international press, dividing analysts between harsh economic pragmatism and the defense of fundamental democratic values.

The authoritative Swiss publication Neue Zürcher Zeitung notes that the American head of state skillfully presents the project as a categorical triumph of his restrictive tariff policy. Since the beginning of his second term in 2025, Trump has systematically demanded that foreign corporations transfer their production overseas in exchange for the abolition of heavy import duties. In the same sharp tone, the Handelsblatt newspaper makes severe accusations against the management of the German concern, stating that after the duties caused billions in losses to Volkswagen and Audi, the new enterprise turns out to be a lifesaver, but achieved at an unbearably high moral price. The publication sharply criticized the manager for publicly supporting a controversial political figure, drawing parallels with the lack of ethical restraint in the name of corporate profits.

The Rheinpfalz commentary defines the event as pure subservience and opportunism, pointing out that while building a factory in the US is economically legitimate, Döllner's personal presence next to a president who systematically undermines European interests is politically unworthy. The t-online portal complements these positions, defining what is happening as perfect subservience to the Trump system, in which the German top manager has openly intervened in the pre-election dynamics of the deeply polarized American scene for the sake of blackmail aimed at bringing the European economy to its knees. Süddeutsche Zeitung warns that these personnel will remain a heavy burden on the brand's reputation, as the business inevitably finds itself tied to the political camp to whose pressure the management has capitulated.

Against this generally condemnable background, the focus.de publication takes an extremely pragmatic position, emphasizing the deep hypocrisy in the criticism of the Audi management. The publication recalls that in the real world, ethics is rarely a working business model, namely the generated profits and industrial prosperity fill the social and insurance systems in Germany - a fact that the federal government is well aware of, doing everything possible to attract foreign investment. Whether Dölner could have refused this meeting without catastrophic consequences for his corporate interests overseas remains questionable, but one thing is certain - it is easy to judge from the sidelines when you yourself will never face such a political ultimatum.