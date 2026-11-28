A Porsche sports car crashed on the Trakia Motorway near Vakarel. The incident occurred at kilometre 26 in the direction of Sofia, immediately before the exit for Vakarel.

According to BLITZ, the vehicle is a grey Porsche 911 Turbo S from the 992 generation. In another report on the accident, NewsPoint identified it as a Porsche Carrera. The published footage shows serious material damage to the front and rear of the car, which remained in the emergency lane after hitting the guardrails. Parts of the rear bumper and exhaust system were torn off.

At present, there is no confirmed information about any injuries. No information has been reported about the cause that led to the driver losing control of the vehicle either.

Traffic was diverted

Because of the crash, traffic in the area was organised by shifting vehicles from one lane to another, with Road Police teams regulating the flow. According to information based on data from the Road Infrastructure Agency, the restriction covered the section from km 25+840 to km 27+255.

The accident occurred amid challenging weather conditions. On 28 November, a warning of dangerous weather was issued for Sofia Province, with rain, strong winds and conditions conducive to the rain turning to snow. In the Interior Ministry’s road bulletin, drivers were urged: “To drive with increased caution and at an appropriate speed, while strictly following the road signs in place”.

The investigation into the specific circumstances surrounding the crash and information about any possible injuries are expected to be clarified by the competent authorities.

Sources: blitz.bg, petel.bg, newspoint.bg