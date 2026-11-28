“Sex is not gymnastics, but is connected to understanding, beauty and emotion.” With these words, North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova placed the issue of sex education at the centre of a forum in Bitola.

She made the statement during the discussion “The Voice of Young People: Equal Opportunities and a Future Without Violence,” dedicated to early marriages, girls dropping out of school and the ways in which institutions can prevent violence. The forum was organised by the Association for the Development of the Roma Community “Sumnal”.

“From primary school onwards, children should be taught that sex and love go hand in hand,” Siljanovska-Davkova said. In her view, what matters is not what such a subject is called, but that young people receive knowledge about their sexual health and the decisions they make.

The president also linked this education to the prevention of unwanted pregnancies and risky situations. “They should not only know what personal choice they are making, but also have the knowledge to avoid a situation in which they do not know that they are pregnant. And if that happens, it is not the end of life,” she said.

Early marriages interrupt education

At the forum, Fatma Bajram-Azemovska of “Sumnal” asked how institutions can stop underage marriages, identify girls at risk in time and help them remain in the education system.

The problem has particularly serious consequences for Roma girls. A UNICEF analysis of children and adolescents in North Macedonia shows that around 20.5% of girls of upper-secondary-school age are married. Among married Roma girls, the share of those who do not attend school reaches between 97% and 100%.

According to UNICEF, 8% of women aged between 20 and 24 in the country were married before turning 18. The share is higher among the Roma community and girls from the poorest households.

Education is still limited

In North Macedonia, comprehensive sex education is not a compulsory subject in all schools. Since 2021, it has been taught on a pilot basis as an elective subject in four primary schools, according to HERA, an organisation working in the field of sexual and reproductive health.

No specific deadline for expanding the programme or introducing legislative changes was announced at the forum in Bitola. Siljanovska-Davkova’s statement outlines the direction she supports: conversations about intimacy, consent, responsibility and health should begin before children encounter the consequences of a lack of information.

Sources: bgnes.bg, sdk.mk, novamakedonija.com.mk