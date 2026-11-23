Koenigsegg has not abandoned its attempt to push the Jesko Absolut to around 532 km/h. The Swedish manufacturer is still planning a record-breaking run, but will not set a date until it finds tyres capable of withstanding the extreme speed. CEO Christian von Koenigsegg confirmed that the project remains on the company’s agenda. The delay is primarily related to the stress placed on the tyres, which at over 500 km/h must withstand enormous centrifugal forces, high temperatures and stringent stability requirements.

„Everything now depends on testing, development and approval of the tyres before we finally attempt this record,“ Christian von Koenigsegg said in 2024.

Meanwhile, Chinese brand Yangwang, part of BYD, set a new benchmark in the top-speed battle. On 1 November, the U9 Xtreme reached 503.17 km/h on a closed section of the E11 motorway in the Al Dhafra area of Abu Dhabi. German driver Marc Basseng was behind the wheel.

The result was achieved with the car travelling in only one direction. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile has recognised the achievement, while Guinness World Records has entered it in two categories – the highest speed for a production car and the highest speed for a production electric car in a one-way run. This clarification is important, as traditional top-speed records are often calculated using the average speed from two runs in opposite directions.

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme relies on four independently controlled electric motors with a combined output of 2,977 horsepower. For the attempt, BYD worked with tyre manufacturer Giti Tire on special semi-slicks – a detail that shows how important the tyre is at speeds close to those of a small aircraft.

Koenigsegg introduced the Jesko Absolut in 2020 as a version optimised for straight-line driving. Unlike the track-focused Jesko Attack, the car uses a smoother body and has no large rear wing. Its drag coefficient is 0.278.

The 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 produces 1,280 horsepower on regular petrol and up to 1,600 horsepower on E85. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed Light Speed Transmission.

Koenigsegg has not announced an official top speed for the Jesko Absolut. Computer simulations, however, indicate a theoretical possibility of around 330 miles per hour, or 532 km/h. In July 2024, the car exceeded 500 km/h on a test dynamometer without reaching the rev limiter. The test accounted for aerodynamic drag and rolling resistance, but cannot show how the car will behave on a real road.

The next steps involve developing and approving suitable tyres, as well as finding a sufficiently long and straight stretch for acceleration and braking. Until these conditions are met, the attempt at 532 km/h remains without a specific date.