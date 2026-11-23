BYD is prohibited from importing, producing, offering, selling, storing or supplying the Ti7 SUV in the European Union. This was ruled by the District Court in The Hague in preliminary proceedings brought by Jaguar Land Rover, which claims that the Chinese vehicle infringes the design rights to the Land Rover Defender.

The ban must be enforced within one week of the decision being served. In the event of a violation, the court has provided for a penalty of €100,000 for each day or part of a day. JLR may also request an alternative penalty of €25,000 for each individual violation, with the total amount capped at €10 million.

According to the court, the Defender design registered by JLR is characterised by rounded shoulders and corners, a distinctive panel in the C-pillar, rounded cut-outs around the wheel arches, a continuous glazed area and an overall silhouette. These elements determined the vehicle’s overall impression.

BYD pointed to differences in the headlights, grille, bumpers, bonnet, windows and wheel arches. The court, however, found that they were not sufficiently noticeable to create a different overall impression. Thus, the Ti7 was found to infringe one of JLR’s registered designs for the Defender.

The manufacturer introduced the Ti7 to the Chinese market in 2025. The model is a five- or seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV with a tall, rectangular body, upright windows, a flat roofline and a spare wheel mounted on the rear door.

The Ti7 is not yet sold in the EU. BYD told the court that it had no specific plans to launch it on the European market, but did not undertake to refrain from doing so. This position was one of the reasons the court imposed the ban, even though no sales activity involving the model in the EU had been established.

The case is related to a JLR design registered in 2018, that is, before the public debut of the current-generation Defender in 2019. The decision is preliminary. Jaguar Land Rover has six months to initiate substantive proceedings in which the dispute can be finally examined. If this does not happen, the temporary ban may cease to have effect.

The Hague court rejected JLR’s request for a ban in the United Kingdom and ruled that it had no jurisdiction over BYD UK, the British company. This leaves the plans for the British market unchanged, where orders for the Ti7 have been accepted and deliveries are scheduled for January 2027.

In a statement to Reuters, BYD said: „The BYD Ti7 is the result of our own independent design work and does not infringe any of JLR’s rights. We will use all legal avenues to prove that this decision is incorrect.“ The appeal does not automatically suspend the ban while it remains in force, until it is overturned or amended.