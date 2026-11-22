Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-0 at “Anfield” in a match from the 11th round of the English Premier League, turning Mauricio Pochettino’s competitive debut in charge of the visitors into a heavy defeat. Manchester United played with 10 men for almost the entire match after Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card in the eighth minute.

Just two minutes after the sending-off, Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring. The Hungarian midfielder took a free-kick along the ground and sent the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Liverpool doubled their lead in the 13th minute. Rio Ngumoha passed to Florian Wirtz, who struck the ball on the volley and left the Manchester United goalkeeper with no chance to react.

Two more goals after the break

The hosts continued to control the match in the second half. Bradley Barcola assisted Rio Ngumoha, who made it 3-0 from close range in the 66th minute. Eight minutes before the end, Florian Wirtz returned the favour with an assist for Victor Muñoz, and the Spaniard completed the 4-0 scoreline with a volley inside the penalty area.

The victory lifted Liverpool into fourth place with 21 points, just one behind third-placed Manchester City. Manchester United remained in 19th place with 8 points.

Arsenal retain top spot

Arsenal continue to lead the standings with 28 points. Brighton and Manchester City have 22 each, followed by Liverpool on 21 and Bournemouth on 18. Leeds have 17 points, while Everton and Chelsea have 16 each.

In the other matches of the round, Hull City beat Brighton 2-0, Aston Villa and Sunderland drew 0-0, Bournemouth defeated Nottingham 2-0, Coventry beat Crystal Palace 3-2, Tottenham defeated Ipswich 2-0, while Newcastle and Arsenal drew 2-2. The match between Brentford and Everton is scheduled for Monday.

Sources: bta.bg, theguardian.com