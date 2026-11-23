On November 23, name day is celebrated by all those who bear the name Alexander, Alexandra, Alexandrina, Alexandria, Alexi, Aleko, Sasho. The name Alexander means protector of men, but also protector, warrior of the faith.



The Orthodox Church celebrates the Holy Prince Alexander Nevsky. The name Alexander means protector of men, but also protector, warrior of the faith.



The name Alexander is one of the strongest. It bestows its owner with self-confidence and strength. Alexander's character is fickle. He is determined, intelligent and sociable, has a vivid imagination and a sense of humor. He can be daring, even crossing the lines of propriety. He is most afraid of failure, for which there is usually no reason. Even if something happens to him, luck and happy coincidence help him cope with unpleasant situations. The power of the name suggests power and heroism. This is precisely why Alexander reacts quite painfully when people do not take him seriously. In his soul, every Alexander considers himself a leader and can indeed successfully occupy a leadership position, as he is energetic and fair. But in life he does not always manage to realize himself and in this case there is a danger of becoming a closed and complex person.



Alexander can be very generous and magnanimous - he does not hesitate to sacrifice everything he owns. But he is not inclined to share himself, and this creates a barrier to really close communication with him. Lively and cheerful on the surface, deep down he harbors a bit of pessimism. In his personal relationships, Alexander is independent, but loves his women and friends. His expectations in friendship are very high. In love, he dreams more than he acts. He doesn't know unrequited love, but women have a hard time with him.



This meaning originates from St. Alexander Nevsky, who was born in 1220. in Russia and was prince of the Novgorod region. The story goes that Prince Alexander bravely defended his city from the invasion of the Swedish king, trusting in God to help him in the battle. The two enemy armies clashed at the Neva River and with God's help Alexander won the battle. That is where his nickname Nevsky comes from.