Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine was behind the attack in which a Russian corvette was sunk off the coast of Libya. According to him, the operation was carried out using seven Ukrainian-made naval drones.

Zelensky described the vessel as one of the newest in the Russian navy. The ship was commissioned in 2023, during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Operation beyond the Black Sea

„We are continuing our operations in designated maritime areas. We are responding to Russian aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons,“ the president of Ukraine wrote.

Zelensky’s confirmation places the attack near Libya among Ukraine’s operations against Russian military targets outside the traditional theater of hostilities in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian president did not provide further details about the drones’ route, the exact time of the strike or the extent of the damage to the vessel.

His statement was Kyiv’s first official claim of responsibility for the attack. It presents the operation as part of the ongoing actions of Ukrainian forces in designated maritime areas and the development of its own weaponry.

Zelensky did not say whether any crew members or other individuals were injured in the strike. No additional information has been released about the consequences of the corvette’s sinking for the Russian navy.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com