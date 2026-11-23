More than seven hours of continuous forward and reverse maneuvers without a single person in the cabin. This unusual scenario unfolded in the underground parking garage of a residential complex in China’s Anhui province, where a high-tech electric vehicle literally got stuck trying to take its parking space. When the owner reviewed the system logs in the onboard computer in the morning, the figure left him speechless – the automatic parking function had been activated exactly 868 times during a single night.

Footage from the complex’s security cameras, published by the German outlet Bild, reveals the absurd scene in detail. The empty vehicle slowly approaches the outlines of the parking space, stops for a moment, adjusts its trajectory, moves forward again and repeats the entire algorithm from the beginning, as if caught in a vicious circle. The site’s guard was the first to notice the machine’s strange nighttime activity, which finally ended its persistent attempts only at dawn, coming to rest beside another parked car. A simple calculation shows that if each individual maneuver took an average of half a minute, the software was operating at full capacity for more than seven hours.

Although the official investigation has yet to establish the exact technical cause of this software malfunction, automotive experts have already pointed to the likely culprit. According to the specialized Spanish outlet Forocoches Eléctricos, the main character in the midnight saga was the Avatr 12. Several independent sources also confirm that the vehicle was an Avatr model equipped with the Qiankun ADS intelligent autonomous driving system, developed by tech giant Huawei.

The video of the incident quickly spread across social media and sparked an avalanche of witty comments. Users immediately nicknamed the vehicle a perfectionist, while many joked that the artificial intelligence on board had developed obsessive-compulsive disorder and simply could not accept the fact that one tire was two centimeters to the left of the ideal line.

Beyond the humorous remarks, however, the case opens the door to a far more troubling debate within the automotive community. Road safety observers and experts are questioning the reliability of such autonomous functions after a two-ton vehicle was able to maneuver uncontrollably in a shared space for hours without any human intervention or a safety mechanism to end the cycle after several unsuccessful attempts. See more in the video.