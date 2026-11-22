Vladimir Putin has expressed agreement in private conversations that Ukraine should receive security guarantees after the end of the war, similar to the mechanism of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. The Russian president’s condition, however, is that no NATO troops or bases be deployed on Ukrainian territory.

This was reported by The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, who cited a source close to the negotiations. According to the source, sanctions against Russia will be lifted, but reimposed if Moscow begins concentrating troops for a new invasion.

What the US side proposed

In response to the refusal to allow a NATO presence in Ukraine, the United States proposed that Russia withdraw its troops from the border immediately after an agreement on a ceasefire is signed. If Russia launches a new offensive, Alliance troops will be transferred to Ukraine, the source cited by Ignatius claimed.

US and European representatives also discussed mechanisms for monitoring compliance with the agreements, as well as the rapid exchange of information in the event of a possible attack. According to the same information, US President’s special representative Jared Kushner issued the following warning to Putin:

“This started as a war with Ukraine. Now it is an indirect war with Europe.”

Differences over the guarantees

On November 14 and 15, talks were held in Berlin between Ukraine, the United States and European countries on a peace plan. The most complex issues included territorial concessions and future security guarantees for Ukraine.

The model under discussion provides for legally binding commitments similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, but without Ukraine officially joining the Alliance. Under Article 5, an armed attack against one ally is considered an attack against all members and triggers an obligation to respond collectively.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that his country wants and is determined to become a full member of NATO. He described Article 5-type guarantees as a proposal that raises many questions. Earlier, Russia had deemed the idea of such guarantees unacceptable.

The published information does not constitute an announced peace agreement. The reported terms are part of discussions between the United States, Europe, Ukraine and Russia, while key questions concerning the format of the guarantees, the presence of foreign troops and the territorial settlement remain subject to negotiations.

Sources: focus-news.net, washingtonpost.com