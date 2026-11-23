Warm, but not hot — this is the most suitable engine condition when changing the motor oil. The reason is that warmed-up oil drains faster, while some of the contaminants and sludge remain suspended in it and can be removed along with the old fluid. When the car has been parked for a long time, the oil cools down and becomes thicker. In this condition, some of the sludge may remain at the bottom of the oil pan or in various parts of the engine instead of being drained out. After the new oil is added, these residues may contaminate it.

Warm does not mean boiling hot. Hot oil can cause serious burns, so the engine must be switched off and allowed to cool sufficiently before servicing begins.

Mopar's instructions recommend running the engine for between 2 and 5 minutes before the change if it is completely cold. If it has already reached a high temperature, the recommendation is to wait approximately 20-30 minutes until the oil cools to a warm state.

Therefore, neither a completely cold engine nor one that has just been heated up is the ideal choice. The most practical time is after a brief warm-up or after allowing an engine that has already been running to cool sufficiently.