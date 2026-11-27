Europe’s automotive industry is facing yet another serious challenge after multinational giant Stellantis announced plans to temporarily suspend operations at several of its key factories across the continent. According to the authoritative Bloomberg agency, which cited an official company representative, these unpopular measures are a direct consequence of the aggressive expansion of Chinese competitors, continuously rising production costs and a marked decline in customer demand in certain market segments. France’s industrial sector will bear the heaviest brunt of the restructuring, with assembly lines literally falling silent for weeks.

The facility in Mulhouse, which produces the popular Peugeot 308 compact model, is expected to be affected first. A series of short interruptions is anticipated there as early as the beginning of December, before the plant closes for a longer period from 23 December to 11 January. The production site in Rennes, which specialises in assembling the Citroën C5 Aircross crossover, is facing a similar fate. Operations there are scheduled to stop on the evening of 18 December, with production resuming only on 5 January, while management reserves the right to extend the enforced downtime if there is no upturn in the market.

Alongside the temporary pauses, the group is also implementing painful staff cuts aimed at optimising its budget. From January 2027, approximately 500 temporary employees at the historic plant in Sochaux will lose their jobs. Management has justified the difficult decision by pointing to the extremely unfavourable economic climate and the emergence of new, uncompromising market players that are pushing traditional manufacturers into a corner. It is worth recalling that back in September, the French publication Les Echos warned of upcoming one- or two-week stoppages in electric vehicle production at the same three locations – Rennes, Sochaux and Mulhouse – caused by a chronic shortage of key components.

Paradoxically, against the backdrop of the gloomy production forecasts, financial markets reacted with unexpected optimism to the news of belt-tightening. On Thursday, Stellantis shares posted an impressive rise of 8.8 per cent, clearly showing that investors welcomed the decisive steps to bring costs under control. The automotive giant itself, formed in 2021 after the large-scale merger of the Italian-American FCA alliance and France’s Groupe PSA, now brings iconic brands such as Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel and Peugeot under its umbrella – all established marques that will nevertheless have to prove their resilience once again in the new market reality.