Eleven Bulgarian supporters were injured before the Europa League match between Olympique de Marseille and Levski Sofia at the “Velodrome” stadium. Five were taken to hospital with eye injuries, traumatic brain injuries and a dislocated shoulder, while six received medical assistance at the scene for various wounds, the Marseille police prefecture reported.

All those injured are Bulgarian. At the time of the initial report, there was no information about any arrests.

Clashes broke out before the match began

About 10 minutes before the scheduled 18:45 kick-off, several dozen Marseille fans left the south stand and appeared in the “Jean-Bouin” section. The crowd then began to move, with the home supporters heading towards a group of Levski fans.

The Bulgarians returned to the away section, where around 500 supporters of the Sofia club had been seated. Objects and flares began to be thrown between the two groups. Security staff managed to restore order, and the match began as scheduled.

The away section remained under heightened protection from the French police. According to La Provence, Nazi salutes were also spotted in the stands, while the incidents continued with further clashes and tension at various moments, including during half-time.

Nazi salute in the Levski section

One of the most shocking moments of the evening was captured on video and shared on social media. The footage shows a Levski Sofia supporter making a Nazi salute towards the opposite stands. The man was detained by a security officer.

Such gestures are not merely a provocation between football fan groups. The Nazi salute is a symbol associated with the ideology of National Socialism, racism, anti-Semitism and the crimes of the Nazi regime. Its appearance at a football stadium is a serious sign of the presence of far-right manifestations among parts of the fan community.

It is important to stress that this concerns one specific supporter captured on video, and is not grounds for attributing such behaviour to all Levski fans, French media outlets point out.

Macron: Violence has no place in sport

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the acts of violence against the Bulgarian supporters “in the strongest possible terms”. According to the Élysée Palace, he said that such actions “have no place in sport or public life” and assured the Bulgarian prime minister that they would not go without consequences.

“Olympique de Marseille condemns the incidents,” the club said after the match. It stated that the swift intervention of security staff had allowed order to be calmly restored and that the exact circumstances were being clarified together with the competent authorities.

Marseille coach Bruno Génésio described what happened as “very, very regrettable”, while Levski manager Julio Velázquez called it “unacceptable for football” and said that he supported the supporters caught up in the incident.

Marseille won the match

On the pitch, Olympique de Marseille won 1-0. No new incidents were recorded after the final whistle.

The match had been designated as high-risk before it took place. An order issued by the Bouches-du-Rhône prefecture on 19 November stated that Levski supporters would face restrictions on access to and movement within the department from 25 to 27 November, with the exception of organised travel to the stadium. The document also noted the need for enhanced measures due to fears of clashes between the two groups of supporters.

Sources: lefigaro.fr, laprovence.com