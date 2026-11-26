Xiaomi is preparing an updated SU7 Ultra for the 2027 model year, with the main change focused on aerodynamics. The first images and technical data were published following documents submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The data shows that the electric sports sedan retains its three electric motors and 1,526 hp.

The changes to the standard version are most visible at the front and rear. The front bumper and grille have been redesigned, while new air vents have been added to the front fenders. At the rear, the bumper and diffuser have been revised. The top speed is listed at 318 km/h, while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is expected to remain at 1.98 seconds.

The more substantial improvements are part of the options list. The most extreme of them is a large carbon-fiber rear wing with a “swan-neck” design. It features electronic supports that can open its upper section and create an effect similar to the DRS system on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Buyers will also be able to choose a smaller carbon-fiber wing in four colors or a retractable spoiler that emerges from the trunk lid. Also available is a carbon-fiber front bumper with additional air vents and canards, as well as a larger carbon-fiber diffuser.

New track-focused components include special wheels and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires measuring 295/30 at the front and 325/30 at the rear. Various versions of the roof, hood, mirrors and exterior graphics have also been shown for the vehicle. The braking system uses large carbon-ceramic discs.

The documents list two possible weights for the new SU7 Ultra – 2,380 and 2,375 kg, likely depending on the selected equipment. This makes it heavier than the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package, whose weight is listed at 2,200 kg.

No change to the powertrain has been confirmed. Earlier speculation suggested the addition of a fourth electric motor and output of more than 2,000 hp, but the published data shows that the updated model retains three motors and 1,526 hp.

The current production Xiaomi SU7 Ultra recorded a time of 7:04.957 minutes at the Nürburgring in 2025. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Manthey package lowered that mark to 6:55.533 minutes in 2026, with test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel.

It is precisely this gap of around 10 seconds that the new version is targeting. There is still no confirmed lap time for the updated SU7 Ultra, nor an official result from a new attempt at the circuit. The aerodynamic package and track tires are expected to be Xiaomi’s main tools in its attempt to reclaim the lead among production electric vehicles.