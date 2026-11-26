The Ingolstadt-based brand is continuing the range renewal it began in 2026 with an ambitious programme for the following year, which includes the Audi RS6 and Audi RS Q5 performance models, an electric two-seater, the Audi Nuvolari supercar and the compact Audi A2 e-tron electric vehicle.

One of the most intriguing developments in the performance division concerns the next-generation Audi RS6, which for the first time in more than fifteen years will be offered not only as an Avant estate, but also as a classic four-door sedan. Test cars of both body styles are already clocking up miles on public roads, with the sedan effectively taking over the role of the current Audi RS7 Sportback.

The new Audi RS6 is expected to use a plug-in hybrid powertrain, although the final configuration has not yet been officially confirmed – engineers may opt for the familiar petrol V8 or a more compact V6 with electric assistance. Preliminary expectations suggest that output will exceed the 630 hp available in the new Audi RS5, while the model has already been confirmed for the US market, although it is not yet clear whether both versions will be offered across the Atlantic.

At the same time, the performance family could welcome the first Audi RS Q5 crossover in history, with camouflaged prototypes – both in the standard version and as a coupe-like Sportback – already caught by spy photographers. According to unofficial information, its powertrain will be borrowed from the Audi RS5 and will combine a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 with an electric motor and quattro all-wheel drive.

A more emotional, yet fully electric, take on the performance segment will be offered by the production version of the Concept C, expected in 2027 on the electric platform developed by Porsche for the future Boxster and Cayman. The two-seater, known internally as the C-Sport, will launch with rear-wheel drive and an electrically folding targa-style roof, while an all-wheel-drive version has not been ruled out for a later date. Assembly will take place at the Bollinger Hofe plant, where the Audi R8 was once built.

To make the electric sports car’s handling more lively and engaging, the brand’s specialists are working on simulated gear changes and synthesised sound effects. This kind of engineering experiment with sensations shows that in Ingolstadt they are seeking emotion behind the wheel even where a traditional internal-combustion engine is absent.

The most expensive addition to the upcoming wave, however, is the Audi Nuvolari supercar, with the first deliveries to customers beginning in 2027. The car shares its technical base with the Lamborghini Temerario and relies on a plug-in hybrid system with a petrol V8, while Audi claims higher power, better performance and a higher top speed than its Italian counterpart.

The Audi Nuvolari features a carbon-fibre body and active aerodynamics with solutions inspired by Formula 1. Production is limited to 499 units, 182 of which are intended for the US at a price of $700,000 (approximately €638,000). For now, only a coupé version is planned, although a possible open-top variant in the future has not been ruled out.

Changes are also in store for the brand’s large SUVs, after management gave the green light for a second generation of the Audi Q8 despite earlier doubts about the model’s future. The new model is expected to retain its coupe-like silhouette and five-seat, two-row interior, use powertrains from the new Audi Q7 and debut in 2027, before sales begin in 2028 with petrol V6 and V8 engines and a possible Audi SQ8 performance version.

Meanwhile, the largest crossover in the range – the Audi Q9 – has already been unveiled and is gradually entering different markets, temporarily taking on the role of flagship after the Audi A8 is discontinued. In Europe, it will initially launch with a diesel powertrain, but in 2027 its range will be expanded with a petrol V6 and a plug-in hybrid, while an Audi SQ9 with a V8 engine is also under consideration.

The most affordable offering among the brand’s new arrivals is the return of the Audi A2 name in the form of the compact Audi A2 e-tron electric vehicle, built on the platform of the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo. The model will replace the petrol-powered Audi A1 and Audi Q2, be produced in Ingolstadt and begin full sales in Europe in 2027 with four powertrain options and three different batteries.