The European expansion of leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is on the verge of marking another major breakthrough. The company is in advanced negotiations to purchase Ineos Automotive’s vehicle plant in the French town of Hambach. The news was personally confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who stressed that state authorities are actively involved in the process. According to the head of state, such a development is a direct result of France’s economic policy and the industry’s efforts to attract new production facilities to the Old Continent.

The rugged Grenadier SUVs and their Quartermaster pickup versions are currently assembled at the facility in Hambach. Although parallels are often drawn in public with the classic Land Rover Defender because of their similar appearance, the reality is quite different. Ineos models are not direct copies and do not share common details with the British icon; instead, they rely on a proven engineering base from reputable European suppliers – the engines are supplied by BMW, the transmissions come from ZF, and the axles are made by Carraro.

Ineos Automotive’s decision to negotiate the sale of the facility is driven by sound economic logic and a desire to move production to the United States. The North American market generates nearly 70 percent of the brand’s total sales, while exporting finished vehicles from France across the Atlantic has become too costly due to steep import tariffs of 15 percent for SUV models and 25 percent for pickups. Nevertheless, if the deal is eventually finalized, Ineos will continue assembling the Grenadier and Quartermaster at the French plant in the medium term.

For BYD, the acquisition of the facility in Hambach would be its second major production step within the European Union, following the construction of the plant in the Hungarian city of Szeged. Series production of the compact BYD Dolphin Surf electric model, known on the domestic Chinese market as the BYD Seagull, began there at the end of January 2026. Expanding local production in Europe enables the Chinese automaker to effectively circumvent the punitive import tariffs on electric vehicles from China and respond to new European regulations that tie state subsidies and public procurement to the share of local production.

BYD’s headquarters have already announced that the company intends to offer European consumers vehicles bearing the label “Made in France”. The company’s plans include a complete modernization and maintenance of the facility, preserving existing jobs and creating new opportunities for local employees and subcontractors. According to Reuters, around 900 people currently work at the Hambach complex, while the facility itself has a rich industrial history, having produced Smart city cars there between 1998 and 2024.