Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s historical arguments regarding Ukrainian territories were applied consistently, all of Russia should be returned to Mongolia. He made the comment in an interview with the French publication Le Point, cited by The Independent.

Lukashenko rejected the claim that Ukrainian lands have been Russian “since time immemorial.” According to him, Kyivan Rus is the historical foundation from which Belarusian statehood emerged.

“Then we would have to return all of Russia to Mongolia,” Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president added that Russian lands had been under Mongol-Tatar rule in the past. “Putin understands this perfectly well,” he said, directing his criticism at the use of history to justify territorial claims.

Lukashenko: Russia is winning slowly on the front

In the interview, Lukashenko also commented on the war in Ukraine. He said that Russian forces were advancing slowly, but in his view, they were winning the conflict.

“President Putin is still winning on the front. Whatever people may say—it is a fact,” the Belarusian president said.

The statement comes amid ongoing efforts to end the war. Belarus allowed Russian troops to use its territory during the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which remains one of the reasons Kyiv considers Minsk a party supporting Russia’s military campaign.

Proposal to travel to Moscow

Lukashenko offered to accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Moscow for trilateral talks with Putin. He said he could guarantee Zelensky’s safety during such a trip.

“Volodya Zelensky and I could simply fly to Moscow. The two of us together,” Lukashenko said.

Zelensky does not accept the proposal for a meeting in Moscow and has stated that he is ready to speak with the Russian president in a more neutral location. Lukashenko said that if the Ukrainian leader did not accept the proposal, the war would continue, but in his view, the three countries could reach an agreement.

The Belarusian president expressed the view that negotiations between Belarus, Russia and Ukraine would be more effective than a format involving European countries. Zelensky has repeatedly criticized Lukashenko’s role in the war and his support for Moscow.

Sources: news.bg, independent.co.uk